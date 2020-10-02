Menu

Crime

Ontario doctor facing additional sexual assault charges after 11 more victims come forward

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 9:28 am
Investigators believe the doctor, Wameed Ateyah, 49, from Richmond Hill, practiced at the Schomberg Medical Centre, as well as at other clinics in southern Ontario. Police Handout

York Regional Police say a doctor, who is already facing seven sexual assault charges, has been charged with more as 11 new victims came forward.

Police said in August that two women, aged 49 and 28, reported to investigators that they had been sexually assaulted by their doctor during a visit at Schomberg Medical Centre in King Township, Ont.

Police say they discovered that from 2008 to 2017, the victims were allegedly sexually assaulted at the clinic located at 17250 Highway 27.

The accused was identified by police on Sept. 16 as 49-year-old Wameed Ateyah, a resident of Richmond Hill.

Doctor charged with 7 sexual assaults at medical clinic in King, Ont., police say

He was originally charged with seven counts of sexual assault. But after investigators released his name and photo, 11 more victims came forward, police said.

“Each of the victims described similar experiences of being sexually assaulted while they were attending appointments,” York Regional Police said in a news release on Friday.

“One of the additional victims was 17 years old at the time she was sexually assaulted.”

Police said they believe the doctor operated at other clinics in Ontario and want to ensure there are no other victims. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

