Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 5

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday.

Decision on public health restrictions expected in Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay

Ontario will decide Friday what level of restrictions to place on three COVID-19 hot spots still under strict stay-at-home orders.

The government extended those orders for Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay two weeks ago due to high virus case numbers.

Top doctors in Toronto and Peel have recommended that the highest level of public health restrictions take effect in their regions on Monday.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,250 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Of those:

337 were in Toronto

167 were in Peel Region

129 were in York Region

55 were in Durham Region

47 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,250 new coronavirus cases, 22 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,250 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 306,007.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,046 as 22 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 1,159 from the previous day. The government said 64,748 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. yesterday, the province has administered 820,714 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 35,886 in the last day. There are 269,063 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,748 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of three from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 86 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of eight from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 60 active cases among long-term care residents and 154 active cases among staff — down by two and down by nine, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 9,143 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 96 more cases in the last day — 82 student cases, 13 staff cases and one was not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 703 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Twenty-nine schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 2,787 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 24 (16 new child cases and eight staff cases). Out of 5,268 child care centres in Ontario, 150 currently have cases and 37 centres are closed.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.