Traffic

Pedestrian, 29, killed in Wednesday night crash, say Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 3:21 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal collision.
Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal collision. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A 29-year-old pedestrian is dead after a fatal collision Wednesday night, Winnipeg police said.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. at Murray Avenue and Lyra Gate in an industrial area of West Kildonan.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died of her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Read more: Winnipegger killed in crash on northern Ontario highway: police

Police said they identified and spoke with the driver on-scene, but the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 204-986-7085, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video '‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash' ‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash
‘They need to know the facts’: police on sharing news of fatal car crash – May 28, 2019
