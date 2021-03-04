Pedestrian, 29, killed in Wednesday night crash, say Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old pedestrian is dead after a fatal collision Wednesday night, Winnipeg police said.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. at Murray Avenue and Lyra Gate in an industrial area of West Kildonan.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died of her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Police said they identified and spoke with the driver on-scene, but the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 204-986-7085, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

