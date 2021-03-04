Saskatchewan coronavirus hospitalizations below 150 for the 1st time in 2 months

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported less than 150 coronavirus-related patients for this first time since New Year’s Day.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 146 patients with COVID-19 — 126 are receiving inpatient care and 20 are in intensive care. This is the lowest amount of hospitalizations reported roughly two months ago when there were 142 on Jan. 1.

Saskatchewan added two coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 391, according to the provincial government on Thursday.

One of the recently deceased who tested positive for COVID-19 was reported in their 70s from the north east zone and the other was in their 50s from south east, according to a press release.

According to the government on Thursday, there were 169 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 29,220. The new seven-day average of daily cases is down from 154 to 148, day-over-day.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,422 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 27,407 following 168 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,991 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 585,820 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 27,812 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO Scott Livingston and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live on our website.

More to come…

