New Brunswick reports 5 new coronavirus cases, confirms U.K. COVID-19 variant case

New Brunswick reports five new cases of COVID-19 cases on Thursday and said that a recently reported presumptive case of a variant in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) has been confirmed by Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory as a U.K. variant.
Read more: Coronavirus — New Brunswick expecting 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in MarchAll cases are self-isolating.
With a number of cases appearing in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) this week and with the confirmation of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K. being present, the province said that mass testing clinics have been set up to help determine if there has been any further spread in the area.
“This is available for individuals who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 but want to be tested,” the province said in a press release.
Testing is being held Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the gymnasium of the Dr. Losier Middle School, 124 Henderson St., Miramichi.
No appointment is necessary. Screening tests will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results, unless advised to do so by Public Health.
People with symptoms are also being asked to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.
