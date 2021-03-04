New Brunswick reports 5 new coronavirus cases, confirms U.K. COVID-19 variant case

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reports five new cases of COVID-19 cases on Thursday and said that a recently reported presumptive case of a variant in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) has been confirmed by Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory as a U.K. variant.

With a number of cases appearing in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) this week and with the confirmation of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K. being present, the province said that mass testing clinics have been set up to help determine if there has been any further spread in the area.

“This is available for individuals who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 but want to be tested,” the province said in a press release.

Testing is being held Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the gymnasium of the Dr. Losier Middle School, 124 Henderson St., Miramichi.

No appointment is necessary. Screening tests will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results, unless advised to do so by Public Health.

People with symptoms are also being asked to request a test online or call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

Potential COVID-19 exposure on flight Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Feb. 20 while on Air Canada Flight 8906 from Montreal to Moncton, departing at 7:10 p.m.Individuals who travelled on this flight should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the The province said that the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,443. Since Wednesday, six people have recovered for a total of 1,378 recoveries.There have been 28 deaths, and the number of active cases is 36. Three patients are hospitalized and two are in intensive care.On Wednesday, 767 tests were conducted for a total of 231,307.Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Feb. 20 while on Air Canada Flight 8906 from Montreal to Moncton, departing at 7:10 p.m.Individuals who travelled on this flight should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested.