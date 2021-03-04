Menu

Crime

60-year-old man dies in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park; second death in two days

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 2:45 pm
Click to play video 'Person dies in vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park' Person dies in vehicle fire in Beacon Hill Park
A person has died in a vehicle fire in Victoria's Beacon Hill Park Thursday morning. Major crime detectives have now been called in and the incident is under investigation.

Detectives with the Victoria police Major Crime Unit are on the scene in Beacon Hill Park Thursday morning.

For the second day in a row, a body has been found in the park.

Read more: Victoria police investigating a sudden death in Beacon Hill Park

Police said just after 8 a.m. Thursday, patrol officers were called to the park where the Victoria Fire Department were on scene putting out a vehicle fire.

One person died in the fire, police said.

The family has identified the victim as 60-year-old Mike Lockhart.

His death remains under investigation.

Click to play video 'Body found in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park' Body found in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park
Body found in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

On Wednesday, Victoria police appealed for witnesses and information about the “sudden death” of a woman in the park.

Trending Stories

Police confirmed they were called to the park just before 6 a.m. along with paramedics.

A person had been found unresponsive and was later confirmed deceased.

Police are asking any pedestrians, cyclists or drivers who were on Dallas Road between Cook and Douglas streets between midnight and 6 a.m., Wednesday, to contact them.

Read more: Homeless residents evicted from Victoria camp, told to go to 12 city parks

On Tuesday, the City of Victoria filed a petition in the Supreme Court of B.C. asking for clarification on whether the park can be used by people without homes for temporary sheltering.

The city said in a statement it is posing this question to the court as the park is held in trust by the city and it is unclear how they should operate the space under the Trustee Act.

“Chronic homelessness, a global health pandemic that has closed shelters, mental health and addiction supports stretched beyond capacity – these are modern realities that did not exist in 1882 when the trust was created and we need clarity on how this trust affects people’s rights today,” Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said in a statement.

Click to play video 'Queen Elizabeth II statue beheading among acts of vandalism connected to Beacon Hill Park' Queen Elizabeth II statue beheading among acts of vandalism connected to Beacon Hill Park
Queen Elizabeth II statue beheading among acts of vandalism connected to Beacon Hill Park – Feb 24, 2021
