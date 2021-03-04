Menu

News

Four arrested in Vancouver after protest blocks intersection at Hastings and Clark

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 11:48 am
Click to play video 'Major Vancouver intersection shut down again for pipeline protestors' Major Vancouver intersection shut down again for pipeline protestors
Anti-pipeline protesters have once again shut down a major Vancouver intersection. Hastings Street has been blocked at Clark Drive since Tuesday night by a group calling itself the "Braided Warriors" - demonstrators remained there Wednesday morning.

Police shut down a protest that blocked a major East Vancouver intersection for more than 24 hours.

Indigenous youth calling themselves Braided Warriors set up the blockade on Hastings Street and Clark Drive late Tuesday to protest a 90-day jail sentence handed to an anti-pipeline protester.

Click to play video 'Protesters block traffic at Hastings Street and Clark Drive' Protesters block traffic at Hastings Street and Clark Drive
Protesters block traffic at Hastings Street and Clark Drive – Feb 25, 2020

Vancouver police say they arrested four people on Wednesday night after they refused to clear the intersection.

“(Vancouver police) strongly supports peoples’ fundamental freedom to peacefully gather, demonstrate, and express their views, and this group was given a full day to do that,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement, adding that about 75 took part in the blockade.

Read more: Pipeline protesters near Port of Vancouver, Deltaport arrested following court injunction

“When it became clear some protesters had no intention of leaving, officers were forced to arrest them to reopen the intersection for all road users.”

The intersection, which is a key entrance to the Port of Vancouver, was the site of an anti-pipeline protect last February.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Port Of VancouverAnti pipeline protestsBraided WarriorsHastings and Clark protestBraided Warriors Vancouver protestHastings and Clark blockadeVancouver anti-pipeline protest

