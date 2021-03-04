Man walking dog dies after being hit by a train in east-end Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man who was walking his dog is dead after being hit by a train in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

At around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police found the young man unconscious with a severe head injury at a train crossing at the intersection of 81e Avenue and Victoria Street in east-end Montreal.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The dog was also killed.

Police are investigating what they say appears to have been a tragic accident.

