News

Man walking dog dies after being hit by a train in east-end Montreal

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 7:32 am
An 18-year-old walking his dog was struck and killed by a train in Pointe-au-Tremble. Thurs, March 04, 2021.
An 18-year-old walking his dog was struck and killed by a train in Pointe-au-Tremble. Thurs, March 04, 2021. TVA

An 18-year-old man who was walking his dog is dead after being hit by a train in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

At around 10 p.m. Wednesday, police found the young man unconscious with a severe head injury at a train crossing at the intersection of 81e Avenue and Victoria Street in east-end Montreal.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The dog was also killed.

Police are investigating what they say appears to have been a tragic accident.

