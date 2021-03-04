Concerned citizens plan rallies in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton residents concerned about both the decision by the city council not to allow a temporary shelter to remain open beyond the end of the month and the decision by Interior Health to divert funds from an addiction recovery centre held an outdoor meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Led by local activist Desiree Franz, the group discussed holding protests on both issues.

The first, on the closing of the shelter, could happen as early as Friday.

The other, in opposition to the closing of the Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, could happen next week.

Story continues below advertisement

The first rally, tentatively planned for Friday afternoon, might involve protesters building a temporary tent city in Skaha Park, to show what might happen if the 42 residents of the shelter are forced to build an encampment.

9:35 Extended interview with Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki about homeless shelter dispute with the province Extended interview with Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki about homeless shelter dispute with the province