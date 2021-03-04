Menu

Concerned citizens plan rallies in Penticton

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 12:51 am
Jeff Martin/Global News

Penticton residents concerned about both the decision by the city council not to allow a temporary shelter to remain open beyond the end of the month and the decision by Interior Health to divert funds from an addiction recovery centre held an outdoor meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: ‘It was a gut punch’: Shock expressed over impending closure of Penticton addiction treatment centre

Led by local activist Desiree Franz, the group discussed holding protests on both issues.

The first, on the closing of the shelter, could happen as early as Friday.

Read more: ‘That’s despicable’: Penticton mayor fires back at housing minister’s comments over homeless shelter

The other, in opposition to the closing of the Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, could happen next week.

The first rally, tentatively planned for Friday afternoon, might involve protesters building a temporary tent city in Skaha Park, to show what might happen if the 42 residents of the shelter are forced to build an encampment.

Click to play video 'Extended interview with Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki about homeless shelter dispute with the province' Extended interview with Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki about homeless shelter dispute with the province
Extended interview with Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki about homeless shelter dispute with the province

 

 

