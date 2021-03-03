Menu

Canada

Ottawa wants Indigenous livelihood fisheries in N.S. part of commercial season

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2021 3:11 pm
The Sipekne’katik First Nation has filed a court challenge against the Nova Scotia, challenging a provincial regulation on purchasing fish products, saying it’s unconstitutional. Elizabeth McSheffrey explains – Feb 3, 2021

A First Nations chief in Nova Scotia has released a letter from Ottawa outlining a plan to have Indigenous fishers participate in moderate livelihood fisheries during the commercial season.

In the letter released today by Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack, Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan says her department wants to give Indigenous fishers access to commercial fisheries through voluntary buyouts of existing licences.

She says her department is prepared to negotiate agreements with Indigenous communities to establish “small-scale” moderate livelihood fisheries during the commercial season in the “near term.”

Read more: Commercial fishers seek intervener status in lawsuit over Indigenous fishing rights

Jordan says the fisheries will operate while negotiations continue on how First Nations in Nova Scotia can affirm their treaty rights to fish for a moderate livelihood.

She says any moderate livelihood fishing activity must be authorized by her office through licences issued under the Fisheries Act.

Indigenous fishers in Nova Scotia say a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision affirms the Mi’kmaq treaty right to fish for a “moderate livelihood” when and where they want – even outside the federally regulated commercial fishing season.

That decision was later clarified by the court, however, which said Ottawa could regulate the Mi’kmaq treaty right for conservation and other limited purposes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2021.

Sipekne’katik First Nation challenges Nova Scotia to claim fishing treaty right – Feb 3, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaOttawaMi'kmaqSipekne'katik First NationModerate LivelihoodBernadette JordanChief Mike SackFisheries ActMikmaq treaty rightslivelihood fishery
