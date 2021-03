Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Barrie police say they’ve charged a 44-year-old man after threats were uttered at a local sex worker.

Officers started investigating the incident on Friday and identified a suspect on Monday.

A 44-year-old Barrie man was subsequently charged with uttering threats, sent to the police station and released with conditions.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in April.

Advertisement