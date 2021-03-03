Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada boosts science, vaccine research with $518M in new federal funding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2021 12:52 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: The science behind the new Covid-19 mRNA vaccines' Coronavirus: The science behind the new Covid-19 mRNA vaccines
WATCH: The science behind the new Covid-19 mRNA vaccines – Jan 23, 2021

Efforts to boost Canada’s ability to produce vaccines are among over 100 research projects receiving new federal money.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $518 million Wednesday he says will support the work of nearly 1,000 researchers.

Read more: Canadian researchers find COVID-19 antibodies last for months, likely years

The projects receiving the cash also include ocean sensors to track climate change and setting up a digital archive to house records related to residential schools.

The vaccine-related funding will be directed to the researchers from the Universite Laval-affiliated hospitals in Quebec City.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Top B.C. researchers to study effects of COVID-19 on the elderly' Top B.C. researchers to study effects of COVID-19 on the elderly
Top B.C. researchers to study effects of COVID-19 on the elderly – Feb 12, 2021

Their aim is to create a public vaccine production program that will help develop and test vaccines and launch-related startup companies.

Story continues below advertisement

The frustration that Canada is reliant on foreign manufacturers to access the COVID-19 vaccine has led to calls to boost Canada’s domestic capabilities.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusJustin TrudeauCOVIDCoronavirus Vaccinecovid vaccineCanada Vaccinecovid vaccine canadanovavaxTrudeau Vaccinescovid researchCanada-made vaccinecovid research canadascience investment canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers