Crime

Video shows B.C. RCMP arresting car theft suspects on Highway 97

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 10:12 pm
Click to play video 'Video captures arrest of suspects on Highway 97' Video captures arrest of suspects on Highway 97
WATCH: A tense standoff Tuesday caught on camera between RCP and alleged car thieves in the B.C. interior. Video posted on Facebook shows police taking the suspects into custody on Highway 97 between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

A tense standoff between RCMP and alleged car thieves in B.C.’s Interior was caught on video.

Video posted to social media shows police taking the suspects into custody on Highway 97 between Williams lake and 100 Mile House.

Click to play video 'Global BC celebrates 60 years: Global 1 helicopter tracks high-speed Maple Ridge chase' Global BC celebrates 60 years: Global 1 helicopter tracks high-speed Maple Ridge chase
Global BC celebrates 60 years: Global 1 helicopter tracks high-speed Maple Ridge chase – Oct 3, 2020

Mounties said officers in the Clinton RCMP detachment received a report of two people allegedly attempting to steal a truck in Loon Lake. When confronted by officers, an occupant of the truck fired a weapon, RCMP said.

The truck fled the scene and allegedly broke into a residence in the 400-block of Loon Lake Road.

Clinton RCMP later reported that the vehicle was not stopping for police.

RCMP called off pursuit after the truck reached speeds of 120 km/h.

The truck finally stopped after driving over a spike belt.

A man and a woman were arrested. There is word yet on charges.

