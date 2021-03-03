Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 3

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

Halton Region opens up COVID-19 vaccination bookings for those 80+

Halton Region says starting Wednesday, those 80 years of age and older can book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at select vaccination clinics.

All clinics are by appointment only and must be booked online through the Halton Region vaccination clinic website or through 311.

The region also said it is offering transportation to and from appointments for those who require support, and it’s free. Read more: Halton Region opens up COVID-19 vaccination bookings for those 80 years old and over

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 958 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

249 were in Toronto

164 were in Peel Region

92 were in York Region

41 were in Durham Region

20 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths as total surpasses 7,000 since start of pandemic

Ontario is reporting 17 more COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the provincial total past the 7,000 milestone to 7,014.

The province also reported 958 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 303,763.

Resolved cases increased by 1,090 from the previous day. The government said 52,613 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. yesterday, the province has administered 754,419 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 27,398 in the last day. There are 266,710 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,745 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an decrease of one death from yesterday. A decrease in deaths can be the result of new information that can remove previously recorded deaths.

Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 98 current outbreaks in homes, which is an increase of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 65 active cases among long-term care residents and 163 active cases among staff — down by six and up by one, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 8,952 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 160 more cases in the last day — 138 student cases, 21 staff cases and one was not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 672 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Twenty-four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 2,741 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 25 (16 new child cases and nine staff cases). Out of 5,268 child care centres in Ontario, 153 currently have cases and 34 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.