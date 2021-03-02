COVID-19: Waterloo will begin vaccinating those over the age of 80 on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo’s vaccine distribution task force says that the large coronavirus vaccination clinic planned for the Boardwalk in Waterloo will open its doors on Thursday.

It will begin vaccinating those over the age of 80 years of age and will then move on to other parts of the priority population.

The task force also said that another clinic will open next week in Cambridge which will also focus on getting Phase 1 priority populations vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are excited to be opening two more COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Waterloo Region,” Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton stated.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hilton, who is leading the task force, also noted that they are working to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as it can while following the province’s mandate.

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 Coronavirus: Canada to receive 945,000 vaccine doses this week, procurement minister says Coronavirus: Canada to receive 945,000 vaccine doses this week, procurement minister says

“We understand that many residents are anxious about when it will be their turn to be vaccinated,” she stated.

“We will continue to provide updates to the public so everyone is aware of when it’s their turn and where they can go to be vaccinated.”

The goal of the region’s two large planned clinics is to be vaccinating between 2,500 and 4,000 people a day once all of the bugs are worked out.

It said it may take four to six weeks to get to that point but that number would also depend on vaccine availability.

Waterloo Public Health also announced that one of the large clinics would be on Pinebush Drive in Cambridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the agency to find out what Tuesday’s announcement means for that clinic.