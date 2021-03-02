B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor and health minister are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

The press conference comes a day after the province detailed its plans to vaccinate British Columbians over the age of 80.

The province also said it expects all adults in the province will have the option to receive their first dose of vaccine before the end of July.

Health officials said the province plans to extend the interval between vaccine doses to four months, saying the decision was based on local and international evidence that shows the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines provides “miraculous” 90 per cent protection from the virus.

“The extension of dose two will make a big difference in our ability to vaccinate our mass population,” Dr. Penny Ballem, who is leading the province’s vaccination plan, said Monday.

On Monday, B.C. confirmed 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The provincial total of COVID-19 cases stands at 80,672.

Eight more people have died of the disease, bringing B.C.’s death toll to 1,363.

B.C. also reported 42 new cases involving variants of concerns, for a total of 158 variant cases. Ten of those cases are active.

More than 275,000 doses of vaccine have been administered.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press