Man arrested in weekend standoff dies at Stony Mountain Institution

A Winnipeg man who was one of three arrested following a standoff in the city’s West End this past weekend has died in custody.

Dwayne Louis Simard, 37, died at Stony Mountain Institution on Monday, says a spokesperson for the jail.

There were no details on how he died.

“At the time of his death, Mr. Simard had been serving a sentence of 2 years, 8 months and 15 days for Aggravated Assault since November 16, 2017,” the jail said in a press release.

A spokesperson told Global News that Simard had been on statutory release since Sept. 4, 2019, but on Sept. 18, 2019, the conditions of that release were breached. A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued.

Simard was arrested Saturday afternoon after police raided a house on McGee Street, along with two others, during a standoff where Simard and Jesse James Daher, 28, hid in the home’s attic.

About eight hours later, Simard and Daher were arrested.

Simard was facing several weapons charges and also processed on three outstanding arrest warrants on charges of uttering threats, being unlawfully at large and suspension of statutory release.

-With files from Amber McGuckin