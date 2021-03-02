Police in N.S. lay attempted murder charge after road rage incident

Nova Scotia RCMP say a 26-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a man was hit by a car in Lawrencetown.
Police responded to a scene on Lawrencetown Road on Feb. 24 around 12:30 p.m., after a man was struck by a vehicle.
The incident allegedly began on Ross Road where the victim was driving southbound and noticed a red vehicle behind him. When turning onto Lawrencetown Road, the red vehicle tried to cut in front of the victim’s vehicle.
“The red vehicle drove in the oncoming lane beside the victim, made a threatening gesture and proceeded to drive behind the victim,” RCMP say in the release.
The victim, a 49-year-old man, then pulled into a parking lot on the same road and the red vehicle followed.
“When the victim got out of his vehicle to speak to the other driver, the driver turned around and drove straight towards him,” police say.
Before he could move out the way, the victim was struck by the side of the vehicle. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver drove away.
Shortly after, police arrested John Alexander Garnier, who is now facing charges including:
- attempted murder
- assault with weapon
- uttering threats
- dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- failure to comply with conditions of a probation order
- mischief under $5,000
Garnier was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.
