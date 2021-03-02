COVID-19 hospitalizations jump in Ottawa amid 54 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa jumped up Tuesday, according to the local public unit’s latest daily report on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the city’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 14,824. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 501 as of Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Ottawa rose to 55.7 cases per day on Tuesday, up from 52.7 the day before.

One additional person has died in connection with the virus in the past 24 hours, putting the local COVID-19 death toll at 441.

No new coronavirus outbreaks were declared in the past 24 hours, according to OPH’s dashboard, with the number of ongoing outbreaks standing at 34.

There are now 27 people in hospital with COVID-19, OPH reports, with six people now in the intensive care unit. That’s up from 21 people hospitalized with the virus as of Monday.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 97 per cent of acute care beds are currently occupied across Ottawa’s health-care system, with 70 per cent of ICU beds now filled.

Ottawa’s COVID-19 incidence rate rose to 37 cases per 100,000 people as of Tuesday, nearing the 40-plus threshold to shift the city into the red-control zone on the province’s colour-coded reopening framework.

Other indicators, however, such as the coronavirus positivity rate, remain low. Ottawa’s positivity rate remains at 1.7 per cent in the most recent reporting period, with a rate of 2.5 per cent or higher warranting a tightening of restrictions.

The city’s R number, which relates to the number of additional people testing positive in connection with the average COVID-19 case, has continued to fluctuate above and below one in recent days. A value higher than 1.2 marks the threshold for the red zone.