Police investigating suspicious fire at Bedford apartment complex

Police say they believe a fire at an apartment complex in Bedford, N.S., Monday night was deliberately set.

In a news release Tuesday morning, Halifax Regional Police said they and HRM Fire & Emergency responded to a fire alarm inside an apartment building at 201 Rutledge Street at 11:15 p.m.

Police said several tenants evacuated the building and first responders located a fire in a stairwell and quickly extinguished it.

There were no injuries and all tenants were able to return to home, police added.

A short time later, fire investigators confirmed the blaze was intentionally set and the arson investigation has been turned over to police.

Police say they expect to remain at the scene for the Forensic Identification Section to process the scene in daylight.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.