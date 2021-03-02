Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating suspicious fire at Bedford apartment complex

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 4:21 am
Halifax Regional Police attend a crime scene in north end Halifax on Tuesday, May 17, 2016.
Halifax Regional Police attend a crime scene in north end Halifax on Tuesday, May 17, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Police say they believe a fire at an apartment complex in Bedford, N.S., Monday night was deliberately set.

In a news release Tuesday morning, Halifax Regional Police said they and HRM Fire & Emergency responded to a fire alarm inside an apartment building at 201 Rutledge Street at 11:15 p.m.

Read more: RCMP investigating shooting in Eskasoni that left 1 man injured

Police said several tenants evacuated the building and first responders located a fire in a stairwell and quickly extinguished it.

Trending Stories

There were no injuries and all tenants were able to return to home, police added.

A short time later, fire investigators confirmed the blaze was intentionally set and the arson investigation has been turned over to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police investigate home invasion, abduction in Bedford

Police say they expect to remain at the scene for the Forensic Identification Section to process the scene in daylight.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNova ScotiaFireHalifax Regional PoliceHRPSuspicious FireBedfordN.S.HRM Fire & EmergencyRutledge Street201 Rutledge Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers