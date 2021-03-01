Saskatchewan woman chosen 1st Canadian as Disney fine artist

The first Canadian chosen to be an officially published artist of the Disney Fine Art collection lives on an acreage near Saskatoon.

Denyse Klette said she remembers the moment she got the nod for creating artwork connected to some of her favourite animated films.

“It was a good thing I was sitting because it had been about a six-month approval process, and when I finally got the news … It was so exciting and surreal at the same time. So I think I screamed a little bit. I think I cried a little bit,” she said.

“I can go through the Disney catalogue and pick a movie that I enjoy or love and create a piece of art, there’s quite a lengthy approval process to be able to do it but I have so much freedom.”

Klette is now one among an exclusive collection of artists worldwide to be signed by Collectors Editions as an officially published artist of the Disney Fine Art collection. She said her sculpted painting of Tinker Bell played a large role in getting her to the agreement.

“What immediately impressed us about Denyse’s work is her thoughtful fusion of sculpting and fine art painting, which allows viewers to experience some of their favourite Disney moments in a new way,” Noka Aldoroty, director of Disney Fine Art at Collectors Editions, said in a statement.

“We saw in Denyse a truly unique point of view, artistically, and we could not be more excited to share her talents with Disney fans and art collectors around the world.”

According to Klette, she started drawing at age four using a “How to Draw” book written by a Disney artist.

“I have a really long art career, it’s 40 years, so I started when I was little,” she said.

“(Now) I have a Broadway mural in Saskatoon is probably one of my bigger ones but I have collections in motels and they show in three different countries and now with the Disney Fine Art, they’re going to be doing the reproductions and I don’t know how much bigger can you get.”

