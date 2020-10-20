Menu

Entertainment

Alberta-raised Cree actor to play Tiger Lily in Disney’s live action ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2020 6:01 pm
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Alberta-raised Cree actor Alyssa Wapanatahk is set to play Indigenous princess Tiger Lily in Disney’s upcoming live-action film “Peter Pan and Wendy.”

Wapanatahk told The Canadian Press that she recently closed the deal with Disney to play the role, but her agent says she’s not doing interviews at this time.

Read more: Sherwood Park teen to star in ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’

Wapanatahk’s website says she was born in Fort McMurray, Alta., and grew up there as well as in Conklin, Alta.

The site says she is a member of the Bigstone Cree First Nation, and her reservation is Wabasca, southwest of Fort McMurray in Treaty 8 territory.

The 22-year-old has been acting since she was 16 and is a graduate of New Image College of performing arts.

She recently wrote, produced and directed the short film “Napes Kasekipatwat / The Boy And The Braid,” about the adolescent struggles of an Indigenous teen.

Tiger Lily is featured in Disney’s 1953 animated “Peter Pan” film, which is an adaptation of the J.M. Barrie play and novel.

A representative for Disney Canada said Tuesday they don’t have any other info on the new film right now.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
