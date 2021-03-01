99 new coronavirus, 26 additional variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed 99 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional cases of a variant of concern since Friday, bringing the local total coronavirus case count up to 6,493, including 189 deaths.

Public health also said a total of 309 people have screened positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern in the region, while a total of 190 cases are confirmed to be the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K. and is believed to be up to 70 per cent more contagious that earlier coronavirus strains.

Forty of Monday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 18 are in Penetanguishene and nine are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Bradford, Clearview, Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Innisfil, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Ramara, Springwater, Tay Township and Wasaga Beach.

Twenty-six of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 23 are outbreak-related and 15 are community-acquired.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

On Sunday, there were 1,236 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses given up to 41,791.

According to the health unit, more than 15,000 people have been fully immunized from the novel coronavirus in the region.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s 6,493 total COVID-19 cases, 88 per cent — or 5,743 — have recovered, while 19 people are in hospital.

There are also currently 26 coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at 13 workplaces, 10 institutional settings, two educational settings and one community setting.

In Barrie, the outbreaks are at Grove Park Home, Barrie Manor Retirement Residence, Barrieview Retirement Community, Mill Creek Care Centre and Woods Park Care Centre.

In Penetanguishene, there are two COVID-19 outbreaks — at Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care and the Central North Correctional Centre.

There’s also outbreaks at Bradford Valley Care Community and an unnamed childcare centre in Bradford, as well as Leacock Care Centre and Tudhope Manor Retirement Residence in Orillia.

Other COVID-19 outbreaks are at Sara Vista long-term care home in Springwater and Innisfil Central Public School.

On Monday, Ontario reported 1,023 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 301,839, including 6,986 deaths.

