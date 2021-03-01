Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Winnipeg river trail closing for the season as of Tuesday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 5:40 pm
Winnipeg's river trail is set to close for the season as of Tuesday.
Winnipeg's river trail is set to close for the season as of Tuesday. File / Global News

Those looking to get one last skate in on Winnipeg’s Centennial River Trail will need to hit the ice Monday.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, The Forks said its officially shutting down all sections of the river trail for the season as of Tuesday.

Read more: Clock ticking on Winnipeg river trail, so get out on the ice while you can

The trail has already been closed from Osborne Street to Hugo Street, and a spokesperson from The Forks told 680 CJOB last week the chances of the remaining section of the trail staying open past the weekend were “50/50.”

Clare MacKay, VP of strategic initiatives for The Forks said the trail usually closes for the season on March 1.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 won’t put a freeze on Winnipeg winter activities' COVID-19 won’t put a freeze on Winnipeg winter activities
COVID-19 won’t put a freeze on Winnipeg winter activities – Nov 19, 2020

The move comes as Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for a thaw in temperatures in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the national weather service, the city can expect highs  in the range of -1 and 9 C for the rest of the week.

Trending Stories

The Centennial River Trail officially opened Jan. 12.

MacKay said the trail has seen a large number of visitors this year, likely because people were looking for something to do outside of home during the pandemic.

“We’ve definitely seen larger numbers in terms of people on the trail — probably some who had never been out on the trail before,” said MacKay.

Read more: Winnipeg turning the corner on spring with warm weather en route: Environment Canada

Story continues below advertisement

“Coming from different access points, we had different activities that people could try this year — we had cross-country skiing for the first time for almost the entire length of the trail, and we added some fat tire bike routes as well.”

The trail, which set the Guinness World Record as the world’s longest naturally frozen skating trail in 2008 — later breaking its own record — ran from the Forks to Hugo Street this year and was built extra-wide to encourage physical distancing.

— With files from Sam Thompson

Click to play video '22,000 views and counting: the Forks virtual New Year’s Eve celebrations a hit' 22,000 views and counting: the Forks virtual New Year’s Eve celebrations a hit
22,000 views and counting: the Forks virtual New Year’s Eve celebrations a hit – Jan 11, 2021

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegThe ForksRiver TrailClare MacKayWinnipeg river trail2020-2021 season endingRiver trail closingriver trail closing for season
Flyers
More weekly flyers