Clock ticking on Winnipeg river trail, so get out on the ice while you can

Send this page to someone via email

Spring is on its way, which means time is running out to visit the Centennial River Trail at the Forks.

The trail is already closed from Osborne Street to Hugo Street, but Clare MacKay, VP of strategic initiatives for the Forks, told 680 CJOB there’s still an opportunity — for now — to check out the rest of the trail before it’s too late.

“The rest of the trail is looking pretty good,” she said.

“We’re getting to the point now that after this weekend we’re probably 50/50 in terms of how much longer we’ll be able to keep it going.

“March 1 is when that usually happens, and that’s Monday.”

Read more: The Forks cuts ribbon on 2021 river trail

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies, a chance of light snow and a high of -14 C for Winnipeg on Saturday — so you likely still have time to join the large number of Manitobans who have visited the trail this winter as a way to get out of the house during the pandemic.

“We’ve definitely seen larger numbers in terms of people on the trail — probably some who had never been out on the trail before,” said MacKay.

“Coming from different access points, we had different activities that people could try this year — we had cross-country skiing for the first time for almost the entire length of the trail, and we added some fat tire bike routes as well.”

1:47 Memorial of hearts along Assiniboine River trail honours Manitoba lives lost to COVID-19 Memorial of hearts along Assiniboine River trail honours Manitoba lives lost to COVID-19