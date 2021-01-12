The Forks cuts ribbon on 2021 river trail

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s record-setting river trail is now officially open for skaters and other lovers of the outdoors.

The Centennial River Trail, which is extra-wide this year to encourage physical distancing, formally opened Tuesday morning, with an announcement of anniversary programming from its sponsor, the Winnipeg Foundation, which is recognizing 100 years in 2021.

You can now make your way from The Forks to Hugo on the skating, walking and cross country ski trails on the @wpgfdn Centennial River Trail! pic.twitter.com/J0Vp1JMQHf — The Forks (@TheForks) January 11, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The trail, which set the Guinness World Record as the world’s longest naturally frozen skating trail in 2008 — later breaking its own record — runs from the Forks to Hugo Street this year.

Skaters and others using the rink are encouraged to follow COVID-19 protocols.

1:25 COVID-19 won’t put a freeze on Winnipeg winter activities COVID-19 won’t put a freeze on Winnipeg winter activities – Nov 19, 2020