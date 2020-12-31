Menu

Entertainment

The Forks goes virtual for New Year’s Eve party in the comfort of your own home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 3:53 pm
The virtual New Year's Eve party at The Forks will be hosted by local singer-songwriter Don Amero.
The virtual New Year's Eve party at The Forks will be hosted by local singer-songwriter Don Amero. donamero.com

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, New Year’s Eve is going to look very different for most Winnipeggers.

While The Forks, a regular Dec. 31 hotspot, isn’t holding an in-person event this year, there’s still a way Winnipeg families can take in a show featuring local talent and, of course, a fireworks display.

“There is no show tonight onsite and no live fireworks, but what we have done is created a virtual New that you can watch anytime after 5:00 tonight… and it’s really awesome,” The Forks’ Clare MacKay told 680 CJOB.

“We’re doing our best to still focus on local talent and all the amazing people in our province and bring something to folks who might not have a lot to do tonight.”

In addition to the fireworks display — which was actually filmed in a “desolate farmers’ field weeks ago” — the entertainment will include performances by Manitoba artists including Andrina Turenne, Boogey the Beat, Sebastian Gaskin, Leanne Zacharias, and host Don Amero.

Another key part of winter experience at the longtime meeting place, the Centennial River Trail, is also on the verge of opening.

Trending Stories

Read more: No live fireworks or concert at The Forks, virtual Canada Day celebration instead

“There’s been enough cold temperatures in the last month to allow the river to freeze appropriately and allow us to get equipment down there,” said MacKay.

“We are so close to be able to open the first poriton of the Centennial River Trail.

“We’re really excited to be able to offer that as an amenity for Winnipeggers who are really looking to do something. ”

