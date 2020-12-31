The Forks goes virtual for New Year’s Eve party in the comfort of your own home

Send this page to someone via email

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, New Year’s Eve is going to look very different for most Winnipeggers.

While The Forks, a regular Dec. 31 hotspot, isn’t holding an in-person event this year, there’s still a way Winnipeg families can take in a show featuring local talent and, of course, a fireworks display.

“There is no show tonight onsite and no live fireworks, but what we have done is created a virtual New that you can watch anytime after 5:00 tonight… and it’s really awesome,” The Forks’ Clare MacKay told 680 CJOB.

“We’re doing our best to still focus on local talent and all the amazing people in our province and bring something to folks who might not have a lot to do tonight.”

In addition to the fireworks display — which was actually filmed in a “desolate farmers’ field weeks ago” — the entertainment will include performances by Manitoba artists including Andrina Turenne, Boogey the Beat, Sebastian Gaskin, Leanne Zacharias, and host Don Amero.

We’re looking forward to celebrating New Year’s Eve virtually this evening! With talented Manitobans, host @donaldamero and fireworks from @ArchangelFwks, the free 30 minute show that you can stream from home is the perfect way to ring in the new year. #SafeAtHomeMB pic.twitter.com/AtGRBYDsh5 — The Forks (@TheForks) December 31, 2020

Another key part of winter experience at the longtime meeting place, the Centennial River Trail, is also on the verge of opening.

“There’s been enough cold temperatures in the last month to allow the river to freeze appropriately and allow us to get equipment down there,” said MacKay.

“We are so close to be able to open the first poriton of the Centennial River Trail.

“We’re really excited to be able to offer that as an amenity for Winnipeggers who are really looking to do something. ”

