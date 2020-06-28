No live fireworks or concert at The Forks, virtual Canada Day celebration instead

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s premiere gathering spot The Forks is moving its Canada Day celebrations online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, tens of thousands of Winnipeggers flock to the popular destination to celebrate Canada’s birthday. With provincial health regulations limiting public gatherings to just 100 people, events staff at the site knew they had to come up with a new plan.

“We can’t do what we’ve done in the past,” said Claire McKay, vice president of strategic initiatives at The Forks, “and so there are no fireworks at The Forks on Canada Day — there is no live show.”

Retailers and restaurants at The Forks will be open on Canada Day, however, with the usual physical distancing rules in place. “We have hand sanitizer at every one of the doors,” said McKay, “shops will have protocols specific to them as you enter and exit.”

There will be a virtual Canada Day celebration streamed live from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on The Forks Facebook and YouTube pages. The livestream will include a fireworks show by Archangel Fireworks filmed in a secret location as well as a performance by acclaimed Carmen, Man., singer Fouzia.

“It’s unfortunate that’s the way we’ll be celebrating Canada Day,” said McKay, “but we definitely will be celebrating.”