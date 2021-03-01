Winnipeg turning the corner on spring with warm weather en route: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Winter certainly isn’t over for Winnipeg, with the city looking at a high of -13 C on Monday, but as March progresses, a pretty nice warm-up is in the cards, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Chris Stammers told 680 CJOB the city’s lack of snow this winter is a good sign, especially if it melts sooner rather than later.

“There’s not a lot of snow, and the sooner we get rid of it here, the higher the potential temperatures go,” said Stammers.

“If we lose it in the next week or two we could really be seeing temperatures getting up into certainly the low teens.”

That doesn’t mean, however, that we’ve seen the last of the cold. It is Manitoba, after all. Stammers there’s still the chance of another cold one, but it’s unlikely we’ll see a string of frigid days in a row.

“We’re still in March, so there’s always going to be the odd cold shot,” he said.

“But the prolonged cold is a lot harder to get in March, and you can certainly feel the sun out there — the sun is getting more powerful by the day.”

According to Environment Canada, the highs for the rest of the week are in the range of -1 and 9 C.

“One more cold day (Monday) — last remnants of that Arctic ridge sliding out of the region,” said Stammers.

“Behind it, we’re getting into a much more mild westerly Pacific flow. That looks like it’s going to stick around for at least the next two weeks. (Tuesday) looks like a very mild day — anywhere between 5 and 8 degrees over southern Manitoba.”

