Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 65 COVID-19 cases, passes 50K vaccine injections

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa has passed a new milestone in the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses it has administered as coronavirus case counts continue to climb in the city.

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the city has administered 50,508 doses of the COVID-19 to date, having handed out an additional 1,383 injections over the past weekend.

The city has so far received 61,820 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and plans to start administering shots to residents aged 80 and older in six neighbourhoods in the city experiencing high rates of the virus on Friday.

Meanwhile, OPH reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the total number of cases locally since the start of the pandemic to 14,770.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active COVID-19 cases is back up above 500, coming in at 510 as of Monday.

The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases is also up to 52.7 per day.

6:22 Is Canada’s vaccine rollout working? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions Is Canada’s vaccine rollout working? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions

The coronavirus positivity rate is down, however, to 1.7 per cent for the week of Feb. 21 to 27.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

One additional person has died in connection with COVID-19, raising the local coronavirus death toll to 440.

There are currently 21 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, seven of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Outbreaks rising

The number of coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa is on the rise, with 37 ongoing outbreaks in the city as of Monday, up from 33 on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

That includes three new outbreaks in Ottawa health-care settings. One such outbreak is affecting the A2 ward of the Ottawa Hospital’s Civic Campus, where three staff members and one patient have tested positive for the virus.

The other two outbreaks concern the Madonna Care Community and the Sarsfield Colonial Home long-term care facilities, where one staff member at each site has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

3:01 New COVID-19 school measures and variants New COVID-19 school measures and variants

Two other outbreaks added on Monday are affecting Ottawa schools: four students have tested positive for the virus at École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II and one student has so-far tested positive at Lycée Claudel private school.

The coronavirus continues to hit Ottawa’s shelter system hard. There are now 276 confirmed COVID-19 cases across six ongoing outbreaks in local shelters.

Advertisement