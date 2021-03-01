2 more Sudbury schools ordered to close amid COVID-19 outbreaks

SUDBURY, Ont. — Public health officials have ordered the closure of two more schools in Sudbury, Ont., after more COVID-19 cases were linked to outbreaks.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts is advising all students, visitors and staff at Jean Hanson Public School and Algonquin Public School to self-isolate and immediately get tested.
Specific classes were dismissed at the two schools last week when COVID-19 outbreaks were declared.
The health unit says it has since determined potential widespread infection at the schools.
It says the schools have no confirmed cases of a COVID-19 variant to date.
The closures follow the dismissal of two other schools — Lasalle Secondary School and Cyril Varney Public School — last week after five confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants were found.
