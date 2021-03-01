2 more Sudbury schools ordered to close amid COVID-19 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

SUDBURY, Ont. — Public health officials have ordered the closure of two more schools in Sudbury, Ont., after more COVID-19 cases were linked to outbreaks.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is advising all students, visitors and staff at Jean Hanson Public School and Algonquin Public School to self-isolate and immediately get tested.

Read more: Two Sudbury schools closed due to 5 cases of COVID 19

Specific classes were dismissed at the two schools last week when COVID-19 outbreaks were declared.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit says it has since determined potential widespread infection at the schools.

READ MORE: Survey suggests COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on Ontario principals

Story continues below advertisement

It says the schools have no confirmed cases of a COVID-19 variant to date.

The closures follow the dismissal of two other schools — Lasalle Secondary School and Cyril Varney Public School — last week after five confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants were found.