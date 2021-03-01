Menu

Education

2 more Sudbury schools ordered to close amid COVID-19 outbreaks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2021 12:36 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: March Break postponed in Ontario amid pandemic' Coronavirus: March Break postponed in Ontario amid pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Thursday that the province would be postponing March break until the week of April 12. The move comes as schools in southern Ontario are in the middle of a phased reopening following a government-imposed weeks-long shutdown due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic – Feb 11, 2021

SUDBURY, Ont. — Public health officials have ordered the closure of two more schools in Sudbury, Ont., after more COVID-19 cases were linked to outbreaks.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is advising all students, visitors and staff at Jean Hanson Public School and Algonquin Public School to self-isolate and immediately get tested.

Read more: Two Sudbury schools closed due to 5 cases of COVID 19

Specific classes were dismissed at the two schools last week when COVID-19 outbreaks were declared.

The health unit says it has since determined potential widespread infection at the schools.

READ MORE: Survey suggests COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on Ontario principals

It says the schools have no confirmed cases of a COVID-19 variant to date.

The closures follow the dismissal of two other schools — Lasalle Secondary School and Cyril Varney Public School — last week after five confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants were found.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
