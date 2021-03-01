SGI targets distracted drivers: ‘keep your eyes on the road’

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Government Insurance wants drivers to get their head out of their apps and “focus on the road.”

Distracted driving is the focus of SGI’s March traffic spotlight.

It is the number one contributing factor in all collisions in the province and one of the top three factors in fatal collisions, according to SGI.

Read more: Distracted driving cause of fatal semi crash on Circle Drive in Saskatoon

“A quick glance at your phone may feel harmless, but here’s the story that really needs your attention: driver distraction and inattention causes thousands of collisions on Saskatchewan roads each year,” said an SGI statement.

“People get hurt and some are killed in those collisions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Under provincial law, it is illegal to use, hold, view or manipulate a hand-held cellphone while driving.

If caught, distracted drivers face stiff penalties — a $580 fine and four demerit points for a first offence.

SGI said penalties go up for repeat offenders. A second violation within a year of the first conviction results in a $1,400 fine and a seven-day vehicle seizure. A third violation within a year costs $2,100 and another seven-day vehicle seizure.

“Ignore the temptation to look at your phone when you’re driving,” Penny McCune, chief operating officer of SGI’s auto fund, said Monday in a statement.

“When you’ve arrived at your destination, you can doomscroll, go down a TikTok rabbit hole, or binge-watch Bridgerton to your heart’s content. But when you’re behind the wheel, driving is all you should be doing.”

Along with distracted drivers, SGI said police will also be looking for drowsy drivers.

On average, 145 people are injured and seven people are killed each year in crashes involving driver fatigue, according to SGI.

“Fatigue is another factor that can keep a driver from giving the act of driving the attention it deserves,” said an SGI statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“When tired, drivers have a slower reaction time, decreased awareness and impaired judgement.”

Signs of fatigue include yawning, daydreaming, trouble keeping your head up or eyes open and drifting out of your lane.

Other signs including forgetting the last few kilometres driven, not noticing vehicles until they have passed and difficulty maintaining speed.

SGI said drivers dealing with fatigue should get off the road and find a rest area to have a nap, or switch drivers.

Quick fixes such as coffee, loud music and open windows are not effective, SGI said.

1:58 Collision investigator speaks on impact of distracted driving Collision investigator speaks on impact of distracted driving – Feb 1, 2020