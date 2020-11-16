Driver faces fines after conducting Zoom meeting while speeding in Lindsay, Ont., police say

A driver faces fines totalling more than $900 after reportedly being on a video conference call while driving in Lindsay on Monday afternoon.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for travelling 90 km/h in a posted 50-km/h zone along Lindsay Street South.
However, the driver also allegedly was conducting a Zoom video conference call on a laptop on the front seat of the vehicle.
According to police in a tweet, the driver was issued two tickets totalling $910 taxes included: a $295 ticket for speeding and $615 for driving while a display screen is visible to the driver.
“Covid and physical distancing has changed how we meet, but what the heck?!?” police tweeted.
