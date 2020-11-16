Driver faces fines after conducting Zoom meeting while speeding in Lindsay, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

A driver faces fines totalling more than $900 after reportedly being on a video conference call while driving in Lindsay on Monday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for travelling 90 km/h in a posted 50-km/h zone along Lindsay Street South.

However, the driver also allegedly was conducting a Zoom video conference call on a laptop on the front seat of the vehicle.

A KLPS officer just stopped a vehicle travelling 40km over the speed limit, while the driver conducted a Zoom meeting on his laptop in the front seat…the driver was issued 2 tickets worth $910. Covid and physical distancing has changed how we meet, but what the heck?!? pic.twitter.com/XQ5GNEaUAp — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) November 16, 2020

According to police in a tweet, the driver was issued two tickets totalling $910 taxes included: a $295 ticket for speeding and $615 for driving while a display screen is visible to the driver.

“Covid and physical distancing has changed how we meet, but what the heck?!?” police tweeted.