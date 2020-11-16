Menu

Crime

Driver faces fines after conducting Zoom meeting while speeding in Lindsay, Ont., police say

By Greg Davis Global News
Police in Lindsay say this driver was speeding and conducting a Zoom video conference call.
Police in Lindsay say this driver was speeding and conducting a Zoom video conference call. Kawartha Lakes Police Service/Twitter

A driver faces fines totalling more than $900 after reportedly being on a video conference call while driving in Lindsay on Monday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for travelling 90 km/h in a posted 50-km/h zone along Lindsay Street South.

However, the driver also allegedly was conducting a Zoom video conference call on a laptop on the front seat of the vehicle.

According to police in a tweet, the driver was issued two tickets totalling $910 taxes included: a $295 ticket for speeding and $615 for driving while a display screen is visible to the driver.

“Covid and physical distancing has changed how we meet, but what the heck?!?” police tweeted.

