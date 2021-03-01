Whiteouts, damaging winds predicted for Barrie, Midland areas

Send this page to someone via email

Snow squalls and whiteout conditions are predicted throughout Monday in Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago.

Environment Canada said 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected locally, with five to 10 centimetres predicted to fall Monday and 10 to 15 centimetres predicted to fall Monday evening.

“Blowing snow will be most hazardous in open areas, such as along open fields,” the federal weather agency said.

“The worst period of blowing snow is expected this afternoon until midnight. The most persistent heavier snow is expected this evening.”

In addition to possible whiteouts, a wind warning is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake.

Environment Canada said winds will strengthen Monday morning, particularly along the shorelines of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected from late Monday morning through early afternoon, although they will slowly ease Monday afternoon into the evening.

“Power outages are possible,” Environment Canada said. “Damages to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss objects or cause tree branches to break.”

