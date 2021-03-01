Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Whiteouts, damaging winds predicted for Barrie, Midland areas

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 11:29 am
Snow squalls on Thursday are forecast to bring local snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres.
Snow squalls on Thursday are forecast to bring local snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

Snow squalls and whiteout conditions are predicted throughout Monday in Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago.

Environment Canada said 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected locally, with five to 10 centimetres predicted to fall Monday and 10 to 15 centimetres predicted to fall Monday evening.

Read more: School bus filled with kids slides off road into ditch in Petawawa, Ont.

“Blowing snow will be most hazardous in open areas, such as along open fields,” the federal weather agency said.

“The worst period of blowing snow is expected this afternoon until midnight. The most persistent heavier snow is expected this evening.”

In addition to possible whiteouts, a wind warning is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta boy endures cold temperatures and many hours to build backyard igloos

Environment Canada said winds will strengthen Monday morning, particularly along the shorelines of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected from late Monday morning through early afternoon, although they will slowly ease Monday afternoon into the evening.

“Power outages are possible,” Environment Canada said. “Damages to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Click to play video 'An expert pumpkin carver in Napanee turns her talents to the winter and snow sculptures' An expert pumpkin carver in Napanee turns her talents to the winter and snow sculptures
An expert pumpkin carver in Napanee turns her talents to the winter and snow sculptures – Feb 18, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsBarrie weatherBarrie snow squallBarrie winter weatherBarrie whiteoutHigh winds BarrieMidland snowsquallsMidland whiteout
Flyers
More weekly flyers