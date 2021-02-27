Alberta boy endures cold temperatures and many hours to build backyard igloos

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta boy has taken up a unique hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sebastien McCarthy, 11, decided to take on a mighty task this winter. About two months ago, the Lloydminster, Alta., resident began creating an igloo using only a saw, sled and snow.

“I was very motivated and I built the two igloos. I really wanted to finish it before it started melting,” Sebastien said.

His inspiration came from a desire to win a school competition. He used snow from his backyard, and when that ran out, he hauled snow from around his home.

“For the snow bricks, not counting the slide and the snowman, I used 550 snow bricks that I cut with the saw,” he said. “For the ice bricks, I got 575 and froze them with foil pans overnight — about 60 a night.”

Not even freezing temperatures during a recent cold snap could stop the motivated 11-year-old. Sebastien would remain outside working on his igloos until his mom or dad would tell him to come inside to warm up.

“Minus 53 was the coldest,” he explained. “It was a bit of a challenge to angle all the blocks so we could make more of a dome.”

Sebastien said the long hours, hard work and cold fingers were worth it. He built five structures including a ten-foot tower and two igloos.

He is now setting his sights on next winter’s creation.

“I really want to build another one — I don’t know if I will top it, though.”

