Montreal companies see business boom as demand for backyard activities soars

Send this page to someone via email

With COVID-19 restrictions in place limiting families’ outings, local companies are seeing sales of outdoor activities for kids soar.

As public health officials recommend staying home this holiday season, backyard games and toys to entertain the children are in high demand.

Montreal’s Play Snow says it has easily doubled its sales compared to last year.

Despite barely having any snow on the ground, the sale of buildable plastic igloo structures continues to climb.

“Sales went through the roof this year,” company president Eric Villiard said.

“Families are looking for things to do in confinement this winter.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

This year the igloos are selling faster than ever before, with up to 4,000 units sold already.

These #Igloo structures are flying of the shelves this holiday season.

Montréal based company Snow Play says they sold up to 4,000 units already, double compared to last year.

They credit the spike in sales to pandemic restrictions keeping families at home.#MTL pic.twitter.com/OEuzmYsOgN — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) November 27, 2020

Villiard says while it is great to see his young business thrive, it is difficult stocking the shelves.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Each week it’s busy the igloos sell out in 24 hours. We can’t even keep up with demand.”

Read more: City of Montreal unveils plans to encourage outdoor sports and local shopping

Ice N’Go, which sells backyard ice rink kits out of the Town of Mont-Royal, has also seen a drastic increase in demand, not only in Canada but across North America.

Story continues below advertisement

“This year with COVID, it just went bananas,” co-founder Blair Robertson said. “In Connecticut, they just announced they are closing their arenas and our phones are going off the hook.

“People are looking for alternatives, right? Their kids are at home. It’s tough for parents to keep their kids occupied.”.

In the Greater Montreal area, public rinks are being installed but depending on where you are, playing ice hockey in groups is not allowed or recommended.

For this reason, Ice N’Go has seen parents looking for alternatives, such as their backyard rinks.

“We’re trying our best to really crank out stuff,” Robertson said.

“I mean, when it rains, it pours. We’re happy, we’re excited. But we’re really trying to push and meet the demands for everybody.”