Kingston, Ont., family to sleep in igloo to raise money for homeless youth

A Kingston, Ont., family is preparing to sleep overnight in a homemade igloo to raise awareness for local youth homelessness.

On Family Day, inspired by a photo of an igloo in Finland, the Davisons began building their own snow dome.

The family says they filled around 100 bread pans with water and Jello to create a variety of colours— once frozen—were pushed by sled from the back yard to the front.

“We decided to build an igloo to just get outside and hang out together,” said Catherine Davison.

While the family was putting together the 500-block igloo with snow as mortar, a curious neighbour strolled over and challenged the family to a friendly wager.

“My husband wandered over there one day while I was out and spoke to the parents, Chris and Colleen, that if they sleep outside in the igloo for one night, I will give $50 to the charity of your choice,” said Carol Adam.

The Davisons chose the Kingston Youth Shelter, but they didn’t stop there.

The family created a donation page on Facebook sharing their story with a goal of raising $500.

Days later, donations began pouring in from across the community, and the country, according to the Davisons.

“I was surprised we raised even $100,” said John Angus Davison. “I didn’t expect it to get this big and get interviewed by the news. I thought it was going to be just a family project.”

As of Friday evening, the family has raised more than $1,000.

Having not met, but doubled their goal, the family is preparing to sleep inside the igloo this weekend.

Once the challenge is completed, the family will continue accepting donations for weeks to come — as their new goal is to help as many Kingston homeless youth this winter.