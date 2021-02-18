Menu

School bus filled with kids slides off road into ditch in Petawawa, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2021 9:57 am
A school bus full of kids slid off the road in Petawawa, Ont. on Wednesday, OPP said. No injuries were reported. File photo.
A school bus full of kids slid off the road in Petawawa, Ont. on Wednesday, OPP said. No injuries were reported. File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

Provincial police say a school bus filled with children slid into a ditch in Petawawa, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Thirty elementary students were on board when police say the bus slid off the shoulder of the road.

Officers say the driver was attempting to stop on the roadside but lost control.

Read more: Heavy snowfall Tuesday morning sees dozens of crashes on Ottawa roads

No one was hurt and everyone aboard was able to get out of the bus and wait safely in a nearby parking lot.

A second bus was sent to take the students home while the first bus was towed out.

Police say no charges have been laid and the bus was not damaged.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
