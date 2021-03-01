Menu

Health

Quebec reports 613 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 11:21 am
People wear face masks as they walk in the Old Port in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they walk in the Old Port in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 613 new cases and six additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Monday.

Health authorities say one of those fatalities took place within the last 24 hours, while the other deaths were retroactively added to the tally.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has seen a total of 288,353 cases and 10,399 deaths. Recoveries have now topped 270,000.

Read more: Quebec expands COVID-19 vaccinations to include younger seniors as mass inoculation begins

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 saw an increase, with 11 more patients for a total of 612. The number of patients in intensive care stands at 122, up five from the previous day.

Quebec’s mass vaccination rollout began Monday with the inoculation campaign now targetting members of the general public who are seniors. The latest numbers show 6,308 doses were given Sunday, for a total of 438,815 to date.

When it comes to screening, the province gave 17,456 tests Saturday.

