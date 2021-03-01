Quebec reports 613 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 613 new cases and six additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Monday.

Health authorities say one of those fatalities took place within the last 24 hours, while the other deaths were retroactively added to the tally.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has seen a total of 288,353 cases and 10,399 deaths. Recoveries have now topped 270,000.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 saw an increase, with 11 more patients for a total of 612. The number of patients in intensive care stands at 122, up five from the previous day.

Quebec’s mass vaccination rollout began Monday with the inoculation campaign now targetting members of the general public who are seniors. The latest numbers show 6,308 doses were given Sunday, for a total of 438,815 to date.

When it comes to screening, the province gave 17,456 tests Saturday.

