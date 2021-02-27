Body found in South Saskatchewan River late Saturday morning: police

The Saskatoon police service along with fire crews, paramedics and water rescue were called to the area just north of the CP Train Bridge on Saturday morning for a person-in-distress.
At 11:47 a.m., first responders responded to the call.
Crews found and pulled the unconscious body of a man from the river.
Police say CPR was administered unsuccessfully. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
