Body found in South Saskatchewan River late Saturday morning: police

The Saskatoon police service along with fire crews, paramedics and water rescue were called to the area just north of the CP Train Bridge on Saturday morning for a person-in-distress.

At 11:47 a.m., first responders responded to the call.

Crews found and pulled the unconscious body of a man from the river.

Police say CPR was administered unsuccessfully. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

