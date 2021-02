Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say they are investigating a suspicious death.

Police said they were called to a home in the 700 block of 33rd Street West just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Someone at the residence reported a woman was dead.

No other details have been released at this time by police as officers continue to investigate.

Police said the major crime section will release more details as information is made available.

