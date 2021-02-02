7 people now charged by Prince Albert, Sask., police in death of Dylan Chretien

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people have now been charged by police in Prince Albert, Sask., in the death of Dylan Chretien.

Chretien, 30, was last seen in the city on Oct. 27, 2019. He had driven a friend from Lloydminster to Prince Albert before he vanished.

His truck, a blue Toyota Tundra, was found five days later in the Nordale area.

Chretien’s remains were found outside the city on Dec. 4. Police have not said how he died, but ruled his death was the result of foul play.

Prince Albert police said they charged a 25-year-old Saskatoon woman with first-degree murder on Monday in Chretien’s death.

A 24-year-old Prince Albert man is facing first-degree murder and arson charges.

Police said both accused are in custody on unrelated charges.

They are scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday morning.

Christy Roy and Brandon Smith are both charged with second-degree murder in relation to Chretien’s death.

Brandon Daniels, Max Moostoos and a third person are charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

