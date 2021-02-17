Calgary police seek person of interest in death of Saskatchewan man

Send this page to someone via email

One year after his death, Calgary police have released more details on their ongoing investigation into the homicide of a 47-year-old tourist.

Sheldon Wolf was staying at the Sandman Hotel in downtown Calgary during a visit from Carrot River, Sask., when he disappeared.

He was last seen meeting with people on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Two days later, Wolf’s body was discovered north of Airdrie. After an autopsy, his death was ruled a homicide.

Sheldon Wolf, from Carrot River, Sask., was reported missing in the late afternoon of Monday, Feb. 3. Calgary Police Service

On Wednesday, Calgary police released a photo of a man they consider to be a person of interest in Wolf’s death.

Police said 22-year-old Sharmarke Ali Mohamod — whose last known address was in Regina, Sask. — also has ties to the Toronto area.

It’s alleged Mohamod exited a white Infiniti QX4 and then entered a Toyota Scion with Wolf already inside minutes before the homicide.

Police think Sharmarke Ali Mohamod exited a white Infiniti QX4 and then entered a Toyota Scion with Sheldon Wolf already inside minutes before the homicide. Calgary Police Service handout

Investigators believe Wolf left the Sandman Hotel and “met willingly with several people whom he had no previous relationship with.”

One of those people is alleged to have been Fayiah (Victor) Braima, 23, who is awaiting trial after being charged with first-degree murder.

Homicide Unit Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said detectives are searching for others who are believed to have been with Wolf before he was killed.

“We won’t stop and will continue to pursue this until we’re satisfied everyone involved has been held responsible,” Schiavetta said. “Visitors to Calgary have the right to feel safe.”

Anyone with information about Mohamod’s whereabouts or the homicide in general is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.