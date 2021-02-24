Woman seriously injured after minivan drives into store in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a building in Saskatoon, police say.

The woman was a customer at a store in the 700-block of Central Avenue when a minivan drove into the building Tuesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. There is no update on her condition.

An employee at the store suffered minor injuries that required medical attention, police said.

The driver of the minivan and a 10-year-old passenger were not injured.

Saskatoon police said their investigation into the cause of the collision continues.

