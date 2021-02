Send this page to someone via email

White Butte RCMP are on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of McLean, Sask., approximately 40 kilometres east of Regina.

RCMP say officers are re-routing traffic in the area. Traffic delays are expected for the next several hours as the RCMP continue to investigate.

RCMP will provide more information as it comes available.

