90 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths in Manitoba on Saturday

Manitoba public health officials are confirming four additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Saturday.

The deaths are:

Two women in their 80s from the Winnipeg Health region

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg Health region

A man in his 90s from the Winnipeg Health region

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.7 per cent provincially and 3.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 90 new cases of the virus have been identified, however, two cases were removed due to data corrections.

This brings the net-new number of cases Saturday to 88 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 31,809.

The new cases are from the following regions:

eight cases in Interlake-Eastern health region

37 cases in the Northern health region

three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

eight cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

34 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 1,208 known active cases and 29,708 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are also 69 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 120 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 189 hospitalizations.

There are also 11 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 16 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, for a total of 27 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 in Manitoba is 893.

The total number of confirmed cases involving B.1.1.7, the COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom, is five.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,681 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 523,507.