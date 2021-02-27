Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 27

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

New procurement system stalled restocking of PPE ahead of pandemic: health minister

The Ontario government’s switch to a centralized procurement system stalled the replenishment of the province’s stockpile of personal protective equipment in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, an independent commission heard this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christine Elliott told the commission examining the crisis’s impact on long-term care that the government expected its supply of PPE to be restocked, and that she was not aware at the time that the process had been held up by the change.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,054 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those:

331 were in Toronto

220 were in Peel Region

119 were in York Region

36 were in Durham Region

32 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,185 new cases, 16 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,185 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 299,754.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 282,315 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 984 and is 94.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Sixteen additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,960.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.1 per cent, which is down from Friday’s report, when it was 2.3 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 2.2 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 680 people hospitalized with the virus (down by three), with 276 in intensive care (down by eight), 182 of whom are on a ventilator (down by 11).

Over 24K more vaccine doses administered

As of Friday evening, 668,104 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 24,339 from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, 260,972 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

3:01 Coronavirus: Experts and opposition push for clarity on Ontario’s vaccination plan Coronavirus: Experts and opposition push for clarity on Ontario’s vaccination plan

— With files from The Canadian Press