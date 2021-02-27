Menu

Health

Fraser Health identifies more COVID-19 variants of concern at 3 Surrey schools

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted February 27, 2021 1:46 am
COVID-19 variants of concern have been found at three Surrey Schools.
COVID-19 variants of concern have been found at three Surrey Schools. EPA file

Fraser Health has identified more COVID-19 variants of concern at three Surrey schools, the health authority said Friday.

There have been exposures at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School, Frank Hurt Secondary School, and M.B. Sanford Elementary School.

The health authority says individuals at each school have tested positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern.

Read more: Surrey elementary school teachers walk in solidarity as concern around COVID-19 variants grows

Only staff and students who have been identified as close contacts will need to be tested, and have already been contacted.

The schools will remain open.

Fraser Health is investigating the cases and says to date, they appear to be linked to community transmission.

Read more: BCTF president blasts B.C.’s response as WorkSafeBC data shows COVID-19-related claims in schools

Last weekend, the health authority confirmed several schools in the region have confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant first reported in the U.K.

Health officials have also confirmed a case in Delta.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 variant exposures reported at multiple B.C. schools' COVID-19 variant exposures reported at multiple B.C. schools
COVID-19 variant exposures reported at multiple B.C. schools
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusCovid19coronavirus variantsVARIANTScovid variantsSchool exposuresBC school exposures
