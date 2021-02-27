Fraser Health identifies more COVID-19 variants of concern at 3 Surrey schools

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health has identified more COVID-19 variants of concern at three Surrey schools, the health authority said Friday.

There have been exposures at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School, Frank Hurt Secondary School, and M.B. Sanford Elementary School.

The health authority says individuals at each school have tested positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern.

Only staff and students who have been identified as close contacts will need to be tested, and have already been contacted.

The schools will remain open.

Fraser Health is investigating the cases and says to date, they appear to be linked to community transmission.

Last weekend, the health authority confirmed several schools in the region have confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant first reported in the U.K.

Health officials have also confirmed a case in Delta.

