Youth arrested after early-morning stabbing in Centennial neighbourhood

Winnipeg police say a youth was taken into custody early Friday morning after an employee at an unnamed business was stabbed.

The incident unfolded around 3:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Isabel Street.

Officers say a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police didn’t provide an age or any other details of the suspect.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

