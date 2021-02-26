Menu

Crime

Youth arrested after early-morning stabbing in Centennial neighbourhood

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 5:38 pm
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser.
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser. File/Global News

Winnipeg police say a youth was taken into custody early Friday morning after an employee at an unnamed business was stabbed.

The incident unfolded around 3:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Isabel Street.

Read more: Winnipeg senior accused of stabbing son, say police

Officers say a 41-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Police didn’t provide an age or any other details of the suspect.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Crime winnipeg Assault Stabbing Winnipeg Police Service Youth Arrested WPS
