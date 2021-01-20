Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg senior accused of stabbing son, say police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 11:29 am
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A 65-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his son early Tuesday in the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Police said they were called to the residence just after 3 a.m., where they found an injured 35-year-old man — who was taken to hospital in critical condition — and arrested the victim’s father.

Read more: Police kept busy with three Winnipeg stabbings in one day

Story continues below advertisement

Russell Ross has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Trending Stories

The victim’s condition was later upgraded to stable.

Click to play video 'Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon' Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon
Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon – Sep 4, 2020

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeStabbingWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceMajor Crimes Unitcrime in winnipegfather son stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers