Winnipeg senior accused of stabbing son, say police

A 65-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his son early Tuesday in the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue.
Police said they were called to the residence just after 3 a.m., where they found an injured 35-year-old man — who was taken to hospital in critical condition — and arrested the victim’s father.
Russell Ross has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Trending Stories
The victim’s condition was later upgraded to stable.
Two charged, three wanted after racially-charged stabbing in Brandon
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments