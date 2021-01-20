Winnipeg senior accused of stabbing son, say police

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after allegedly stabbing his son early Tuesday in the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Police said they were called to the residence just after 3 a.m., where they found an injured 35-year-old man — who was taken to hospital in critical condition — and arrested the victim’s father.

Russell Ross has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The victim’s condition was later upgraded to stable.

